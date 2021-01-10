Companies / Mining SA’s mines bring hundreds of thousands of employees back to work The return to work in pandemic conditions this year is smoother than after the lockdown in 2020 as the industry can draw on experience BL PREMIUM

Mining companies are applying the tough lessons they learnt in 2020 as they return 450,000 people to one of SA’s largest industries after the year-end break amid a strong resurgence in Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Unlike the return to work between April and August 2020 after SA was forced into a hard lockdown that shut the entire economy down with a set of tough restrictions, bringing back miners after the Christmas break has been a smoother process...