ALLAN SECCOMBE: Allow big business to be involved with vaccine rollout
Having the private sector and its stakeholders involved in the Covid-19 immunisation strategy will facilitate the process and curb corruption

The disgrace around the hospital donated by AngloGold Ashanti to the government during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 speaks to the very essence of why there is cynicism around the state’s vaccination strategy.

AngloGold gave two hospitals to the state in 2020 as it finalised the sale of its last SA mining assets to Harmony Gold. The North West government has taken the opportunity and run with it. The Gauteng department of health, however, has squandered a good opportunity and instead showed crass incompetence and corruption during a time of crisis, throwing goodwill back in the face of a company doing the right thing...