Doctor’s murder shines light on HPSCA process
After a doctor the council suspended was gunned down, medical bodies across SA are critical of the way the case was handled and its repercussions
17 September 2020 - 18:20
The regulatory body for healthcare professionals has defended the way it handled complaints against two doctors, one of whom, anaesthetist Abdulhay Munshi, was gunned down in an apparent hit on Wednesday.
The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) suspended paediatric surgeon Peter Beale and Munshi in December 2019, following a complaint from the family of a 10-year-old child who died under their care. Its action came just days after the doctors were arrested on charges of culpable homicide.
