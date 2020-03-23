National

Ramaphosa orders national lockdown to combat Covid-19

President announces a 21-day lockdown that will virtually shut down the struggling economy

23 March 2020 - 23:41 Tamar Kahn
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation from the Union Buildings in Tshwane on the government’s response to contain and combat the rapid spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: GCIS​
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation from the Union Buildings in Tshwane on the government’s response to contain and combat the rapid spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: GCIS​

President Cyril Ramaphosa took aggressive action on Monday night to contain SA’s Covid-19 outbreak, announcing a 21-day national lockdown that will virtually bring the struggling economy to a halt.

The shutdown, starting at midnight on Thursday, comes after the number of reported cases rose more than sixfold in just one week and surged past 400.

Acknowledging the effect this will have on people’s livelihoods, the president also announced measures to support small businesses and protect employees.

"It is clear from the development of the disease in other countries and from our own modelling that immediate, swift and extraordinary action is required if we are to prevent a human catastrophe of enormous proportions in our country," said Ramaphosa, in a speech broadcast on national television.

"Without decisive action, the number of people infected will rapidly increase from a few hundred to tens of thousands, and within a few weeks to hundreds of thousands," he said.

Ramaphosa’s announcement comes barely a week after he declared a national disaster on March 15 and implemented what were at the time Africa’s most stringent restrictions on travel and mass gatherings, including the closure of schools, a ban on travellers from hard-hit countries and a ban on alcohol sales after 6pm.

The measures have failed to stem the tide of new infections, with the number of reported cases rising from 61 to 402 over eight days.

The majority of these cases are in Gauteng (207) and Western Cape (100), but the disease has spread to all nine provinces.

The new steps follow a meeting Ramaphosa convened with business leaders on Sunday, which was immediately followed by a meeting of the National Command Council, which he established to co-ordinate SA’s response to Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces that SA will be locked down for 21 days, March 23 2020.

A planned address to the nation on Sunday was delayed as the government grappled with the trade-off between saving lives and further harming the economy, and whether to impose a staged or immediate lockdown.

Covid-19 has swept around the globe in the three months since it emerged in China, ravaging financial markets and disrupting global trade and travel. A growing number of countries imposed ever-more stringent measures to limit the movement of people to slow transmission of the highly contagious respiratory disease and to protect their health systems from being overwhelmed by critically ill patients.

Covid-19 is caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus. By Monday night, more than 353,000 people had been infected and more than 15,430 people had died in 167 countries and regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. Most cases are mild but it can be lethal. Up to 15% of patients must be admitted to hospital.

Ramaphosa said the army had been deployed to help the police enforce the lockdown, declared in terms of the National Disaster Act.

People will be confined to their homes from Friday morning, and will be allowed to leave only to shop for essentials such as food and medicines, to seek healthcare, or collect social grants. Essential workers, including people who work in health care, emergency services, the police, army, and in the production and distribution of vital supplies such as food and pharmaceuticals are exempted.

All shops and businesses are to be closed, except for supermarkets, pharmacies, laboratories, banks, essential financial and payment services, petrol stations and health-care providers. Companies essential for production and transportation of food, basic goods and medical supplies will remain open. Provision will be made for transport services to continue for essential workers. "While this measure will have a considerable impact on people’s livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater," Ramaphosa said.

The lockdown will be accompanied by a big push to step up screening, testing, contact tracing and medical management, focusing first on high-density and high-risk areas.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans not to stockpile food, saying manufacturers and distributors had adequate supplies.

"It is important for all South Africans to understand that the supply of goods remains continuous and supply chains remain intact," he said.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Hospitals brace for Covid-19 surge

Gauteng and Western Cape take special measures as infections in SA exceed 400
National
6 hours ago

‘Up to 1-million at risk of Covid-19 in SA in 40 days’

Government needs to take drastic action to avoid the country reaching a tipping point of 100 locally acquired cases, according to a team of ...
National
20 hours ago

Business pitch in with huge effort to halt Covid-19 crisis

Representatives met President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday to discuss strategy and plans for the next few weeks
Economy
10 hours ago

Army deploys units across the country to help contain Covid-19 outbreak

SANDF appeals to the public to remain calm as busloads of soldiers arrive at Rand Light Infantry base in Johannesburg
National
5 hours ago

Covid-19 is biggest crisis faced in SA in 26 years, DA says as it welcomes lockdown

‘The threat of this virus is akin to a wartime situation, and this requires of each of us to make sacrifices in our daily lives,’ says DA leader John ...
National
3 hours ago

SA to shut mines for three weeks in Covid-19 battle, says president

Mines say stringent measures are in place to protect employees from transmission of the virus
Companies
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe slashes Eskom debt to R70,6m
National
2.
‘Up to 1-million at risk of Covid-19 in SA in 40 ...
National
3.
State is considering 21-day lockdown to halt ...
National / Health
4.
Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19
National
5.
Government can impose a lockdown under a national ...
National

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: Pandemic will change our lives and downside risks are bound to ...

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Deadlines zooming by matter not, the contrarians will be contrary

Opinion / Columnists

WhatsApp service keeps South Africans informed about Covid-19

National

The impact of Covid-19 on the SA media environment

News & Insights

Business pitch in with huge effort to halt Covid-19 crisis

Economy

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Covid-19 fear sweeps global markets

Markets

Ford to halt vehicle production in SA from Friday

National

Standard Bank gives payment holiday to students and small businesses

Companies / Financial Services

World’s cleanest room might be the safest place to work now

World

Covid-19 means good news and bad for maker of Bull Brand

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Hyprop delays dividend payment due to Covid-19

Companies / Property

A state of emergency curtailing unions’ right to strike will create a legal ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.