TOM EATON: Deadlines zooming by matter not, the contrarians will be contrary
It is in our interest to overreact, except for those who insist freedom is to set themselves on fire
23 March 2020 - 19:28
When president Cyril Ramaphosa delayed his Sunday night address until Monday morning, and then delayed it again until Monday evening, a ripple of alarm spread across SA. His political opponents denounced what they called a lack of leadership. Anxious South Africans took to social media to complain about being left in the dark.
I understand both responses. In a time of extreme anxiety and uncertainty, sudden changes to government plans and inexplicable silences make many people fear the worst.
