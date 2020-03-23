Hyprop delays dividend payment due to Covid-19

JSE property stocks have been particularly hit by the market turmoil generated by the coronavirus, and the JSE property index is down 47% so far in 2020, compared to a 29% fall in the JSE all share.

The virus has prompted restrictions to trading activity across the world, with Hyprop saying on Monday it had seen a decline in footfall at its malls since the middle of March.

“Payment of the interim dividend in October 2020 will strengthen the company’s ability to weather the difficult conditions that are anticipated in the next few months and was made after carefully considering the effect thereof on all stakeholders,” Hyprop said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za