Companies / Property

Hyprop delays dividend payment due to Covid-19

Due to uncertainty about the coronavirus, Hyprop is holding onto its interim dividend until October to shore up its balance sheet

23 March 2020 - 09:27 karl gernetzky
Rosebank Mall. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rosebank Mall. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyprop Investments — the owner of malls including Rosebank, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk — has delayed its interim dividend payment until October in order to shore up its balance sheet in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The group had declared an interim dividend of R3.08 for the period to end-December, and has about 255-million shares in issue.

JSE property stocks have been particularly hit by the market turmoil generated by the coronavirus, and the JSE property index is down 47% so far in 2020, compared to a 29% fall in the JSE all share.

The virus has prompted restrictions to trading activity across the world, with Hyprop saying on Monday it had seen a decline in footfall at its malls since the middle of March.

“Payment of the interim dividend in October 2020 will strengthen the company’s ability to weather the difficult conditions that are anticipated in the next few months and was made after carefully considering the effect thereof on all stakeholders,” Hyprop said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

SA Covid-19 infections rise to 240

Eastern Cape confirms its first case of the novel coronavirus
National
1 day ago

Coronavirus presents dope test hurdle for Olympics

National sports bodies and athletic organisations have started to call for the Tokyo Games to be postponed
Sport
14 hours ago

US coronavirus bill at risk as Republicans, Democrats clash

The Republican bill is Congress's third effort to blunt the economic damage by Covid-19
World
9 hours ago

Most read

1.
Emirates reverses decision to suspend all ...
Companies
2.
Mall owners and retailers improve hygiene ...
Companies / Property
3.
Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins to close in SA
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ninety One’s CEO looking forward to brave new ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Air France-KLM and aircraft maker tipped to get ...
Companies

Related Articles

How malls plan to keep the tills ringing

Money & Investing

Hyprop to exit its disappointing African retail assets

Companies / Property

Hyprop says its DionWired stores are operating as normal

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.