Standard Bank gives payment holiday to students and small businesses

Students and small businesses with an annual turnover of less than R20m will receive payment holidays until the end of June

23 March 2020 - 09:49 karl gernetzky
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Standard Bank has provided a debt holiday for students and small businesses until the end of June to ease the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Small businesses in good standing and with annual turnover of less than R20m are eligible, although interest and fees will be capitalised to the loan between the beginning of April and the end of June.

Students will receive a payment holiday over the same period, although no interest or fees will be charged during the period, and the repayment period will be extended.

The group said the qualifying small business was worth approximately R12bn, and the student portfolio R1.2bn.

Standard Bank said the measures would help businesses with cash flow, and that the group remained well capitalised.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unfold, it is difficult to estimate the likely negative impact that it will have on Standard Bank’s financial performance,” the statement read.

“The group will continue to assess these impacts and will provide appropriate disclosures when sufficient certainty exists. The group remains well capitalised and liquid.”

In morning trade on Monday Standard Bank's share price was down 3.48% to R97, bringing its loss so far in 2020 to 42.47%.

Over the same period the JSE’s banking index has fallen 46.44%.

