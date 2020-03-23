South Africans are stocking up on canned goods, Rhodes Food Group says

Rhodes Food Group, which makes Bull Brand corned meat and Bisto gravies, said it has seen a spike in canned goods demand in SA in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While it is still too early to determine consumer buying patterns during this period of social isolation, households are stocking up on long-life products such as canned meat and vegetables, as well as baby food, the group said.

Rhodes Food Group said its SA facilities have not been affected by the virus, and most have the capacity to increase production at short notice.

“The production facilities are supported by a robust supply chain and the group now has sufficient raw material stock cover for nine to 12 weeks on imported materials should the international supply chains be disrupted,” the group said in a trading update.