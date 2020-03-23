Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Covid-19 fear sweeps global markets In the next couple of weeks, we will see how severe the upcoming economic crisis will be, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The numerous stimulus measures by central banks across the globe have done little to ease panic in global markets, with the JSE ending its worst day in almost a week.

Global equities were in a sea of red on Monday as the spread of the coronavirus prompted several countries to enforce travel bans. The US Federal Reserve announced its plans to support the credit market on Monday amid worries about the effects the virus will have on the economy.