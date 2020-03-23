Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Pandemic will change our lives and downside risks are bound to prevail With a lockdown in place the government will struggle to keep the economy going BL PREMIUM

The world has changed irrevocably and life will never be the same again. The scale of the devastation in the short to medium term is unthinkable. The long term change is unknowable.

Just as 9-11 changed air travel, regulation around financial flows and money laundering and individual privacy, the Covid-19 pandemic will change how we live, how we eat, how we invest and trade, how we socialise and, again, how we travel.