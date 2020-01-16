National Ten months on, Cyril Ramaphosa is still ‘applying his mind’ to copyright bill If signed into law, the Copyright Amendment Bill would see SA lose its place in the US preferential trade programme BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is still applying his mind to a proposed bill which could threaten intellectual property (IP) rights, amid growing fears that his alleged lack of impetus could inflict more damage on SA’s failing economy.

This is as the US government forges ahead with plans to hold public hearings to determine whether SA can continue to be part of its preferential trade programme.