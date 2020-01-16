Ten months on, Cyril Ramaphosa is still ‘applying his mind’ to copyright bill
If signed into law, the Copyright Amendment Bill would see SA lose its place in the US preferential trade programme
16 January 2020 - 14:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is still applying his mind to a proposed bill which could threaten intellectual property (IP) rights, amid growing fears that his alleged lack of impetus could inflict more damage on SA’s failing economy.
This is as the US government forges ahead with plans to hold public hearings to determine whether SA can continue to be part of its preferential trade programme.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.