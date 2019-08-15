Copyright bill means expropriating creativity without compensation

Authors write to be read. They support the free flow of information. That does not mean they will necessarily support the flow of their work for free, because authors, like everyone else, like to be paid for their labour.

While claiming “creators’ rights”, ReCreate campaigns, with Google’s support, for unlicensed usage of creators’ works (“Copyright bill gives SA creators their due”, July 15). In reality, this will prevent creators from enforcing their rights and will remove creators’ ability to be remunerated for their work.

In law, the devil is in the detail, but for those pushing for the president’s signature to the Copyright Amendment Bill the detail is absent. In law, precision is key. The 1978 Copyright Act needs updating for the digital era, but appropriately so.

What is needed to update the Copyright Act? Does it need to be “decolonised” or must it enable SA’s creative sector to thrive in the 21st century? Is the bill “decolonising” SA’s copyright, or is it actually undermining SA creators and relegating SA educational institutions to mere recipients of “free” information from the North? Should our copyright law not rather empower SA creators to make their voice heard here and worldwide?

One of the main issues for the authors and publishers of literary works is the bill’s version of a “fair use” provision that justifies actions that would otherwise infringe copyright, and its extensive set of copyright exceptions that place educational institutions, libraries and the government in a privileged position for expropriative unlicensed uses of creators’ works.