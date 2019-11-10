Cyril Ramaphosa looks set to send copyright bill back to parliament
Government will not pass a law that people have raised rational points against, says arts minister
10 November 2019 - 16:48
President Cyril Ramaphosa looks set to send the contentious Copyright Amendment Bill back to parliament amid concerns that if passed into law in its current form the US could suspend SA from a trade-preference programme.
The US government is reviewing SA’s preferential access to its markets over concerns that the Copyright Amendment Bill will threaten intellectual property (IP) rights. The suspension could cost the country at least R12bn in exports to key US markets.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.