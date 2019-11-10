National Cyril Ramaphosa looks set to send copyright bill back to parliament Government will not pass a law that people have raised rational points against, says arts minister BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa looks set to send the contentious Copyright Amendment Bill back to parliament amid concerns that if passed into law in its current form the US could suspend SA from a trade-preference programme.

The US government is reviewing SA’s preferential access to its markets over concerns that the Copyright Amendment Bill will threaten intellectual property (IP) rights. The suspension could cost the country at least R12bn in exports to key US markets.