Deadline arrives for Zuma to explain why he should not face corruption charges

President Jacob Zuma has until the end of Wednesday to submit his fresh representation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on why he should not face corruption charges.

The ANC is facing pressure to remove Zuma from office before his term ends in 2019.

Zuma was originally given until November 30 to make his representation to the NPA but his legal team asked for an extension, which was granted by national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams.

His deadline was then extended to January 31.

This was after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed a bid by Zuma and the NPA to appeal a High Court ruling that found the 2009 decision to drop charges against Zuma was irrational.

Zuma had also conceded this during the hearing.

In another court ruling, following the SCA judgment last year, a full bench of the High Court in Pretoria set aside Abrahams’s appointment as NPA boss and said Zuma had already told the Supreme Court of Appeal that he had every intention of using the processes available to him to resist prosecution. The court said this would place Abrahams on the spot.

The court ordered that the deputy president should appoint a new national director of public prosecutions while Zuma was still in office because Zuma had a conflict of interest.

Zuma, the NPA and Abrahams are appealing this ruling in the Constitutional Court.

The NPA and Abrahams appeal papers had a letter attached in which the NPA informed Zuma’s lawyers that all 218 people on the witness list for the corruption matter were available.

Controversial KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko is leading the NPA’s team that is considering Zuma’s representations.

Noko and her team would then make recommendations to Abrahams on whether Zuma should face charges.