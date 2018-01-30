Pravin Gordhan shines in interviews compilation

If anyone has the right to be bleak, it’s Gordhan. So what drives the optimism? "It’s a long-standing and fundamental belief that we need a more just society. And as my understanding increased both politically and in terms of what social justice meant, that developed into a passion. But with passion also comes the question of how to achieve concrete results."

Gordhan believes there are two key elements to achieving results. "One is having a strategy to overcome obstacles and the second is to not lose one’s sense of the goal and the principles that inform what we do.

"I have been one of those individuals who always looked at opportunities to do better, not in a personal sense but in an organisational sense."

He cites the South African Revenue Service (SARS) that he ran for years where his driving dictum was asking why it could not be benchmarked against global institutions. As it turned out, he achieved that status. But more importantly, he says, people should have the humility to learn from others. Not to mimic them perfectly, but to adapt what you learn from them to your own circumstances.

On goal setting, Gordhan cautions about overreaching. You need to break down the challenge into bite-size chunks and become hyperadaptable to your environment. He also says while dynamic people like to forge ahead, more progress is typically made by having the ability to work in groups.

"It is about a collective ethic in a sense. Although leaders must play an important role in catalysing or crystallising thinking, the thinking happens in the particular environment."

But how does a leader find it within him or herself to listen, because often the more experience you have, the better you think you are at knowing everything? It’s about tempering arrogance, which he says is a dangerous phenomenon.

"Sometimes you might overstep the individual element, and other times you might understate it. But it is having an understanding that you need to build fluidity into your life."

Given the default to group dynamics and staying true to principles of modesty, I know my next question on when he thought he had achieved success is going to solicit an answer full of twists and turns.

"Success has never been part of my vocabulary but the feedback one gets is satisfying."

Gordhan returns to his struggle and activist days, saying when he’d mobilised large numbers of people around a campaign, even if only a partial victory was obtained, it was about as good as it got.

Gordhan admits to feeling a sense of accomplishment as finance minister (twice) and head of SARS. "It was validating because I got to see people and machinery grow and with that came respect from the public."