National

Cyril Ramaphosa must fire Jacob Zuma in January, Pravin Gordhan says

12 October 2017 - 12:39 Aphiwe Deklerk
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
- Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Image:

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has called on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack President Jacob Zuma in January.

"The Ramaphosa team must take over in December‚ and in January they must tell Mr Zuma to go and live in Nkandla‚" Gordhan said on Thursday.

It is the first time Gordhan has publicly called for Zuma to be sacked‚ and he also took a swipe at Zuma’s administration and backers.

Speaking as part of a panel at an investment conference in Cape Town with his former deputy‚ Mcebisi Jonas‚ and Bloomberg journalist Arabile Gumede‚ Gordhan said: "What you have at the moment is a group of people who are willing to do anything in order … to loot from the state, firstly. Secondly‚ they don’t care about consequences."

The looters did not care about the consequences for the country‚ their constituencies or the 30-million South Africans living in poverty as long as they could accumulate what they wanted.

Speaking about the safety of workers’ retirement funds‚ Gordhan said South Africans had to be vigilant and watch every step Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was taking.

Asked by Gumede which institutions were not captured‚ Jonas answered by imploring South Africans to guard all institutions.

"Until recently‚ we have been saying Treasury was on the right track‚ the Reserve Bank is on the right track and Statistics SA and the Electoral Commission. But that is not static … all institutions are under attack. We must defend all institutions‚ even those we think are not captured‚" said Jonas.

South Africans should always be worried‚ because if institutions such as Stats SA were captured, they would produce information that reinforced a particular agenda.

Gordhan said top of the list to be captured was the Treasury‚ followed by the Financial Intelligence Centre and the Reserve Bank.

"I mean‚ we must ask the public protector‚ since when did you become an expert on macroeconomic policy?" said Gordhan.

He was referring to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on Absa, which called for a change in the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

"Apart from visiting the Presidency‚ which economist advised [her] on what [she] said about the necessity to change the mandate of the heritage Reserve Bank? That wasn’t just a so-called honest mistake‚ that was part of a conspiracy‚ and we need to know more about where this economist came from."

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Ramaphosa and the grand consensus

Never before in democratic SA’s political history have so many agreed on so much. But the ANC’s December conference will determine whether that ...
Features
3 hours ago

ANC battles rage on in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Ousted Phumulo Masualle and his allies are apparently confident they have national leadership's support
Politics
1 day ago

TONY LEON: Contenders to succeed Zuma offer dismal prospects of growth reform

Top duo represent ‘evil of two lessers’, which is not exactly a recipe for dynamic or even dynastic change
Opinion
1 day ago

FROM THE WSJ: The long, winding and treacherous road to the Gupta’s state capture

From Atul Gupta’s arrival in 1993, to the current fall of international companies associated with the Gupta name, the saga of SA’s state ...
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Odds tilt in favour of an ANC split

It has been business as usual as the party ignores the accelerating slide into irrelevance and chaos
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Friday is D-day for Jacob Zuma’s bid to appeal ...
National
2.
Government tardiness drives up costs of labour ...
National / Labour
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa must fire Jacob Zuma in January, ...
National
4.
No suicide — Ahmed Timol was tortured and pushed, ...
National

Related Articles

Audit watchdog to investigate KPMG auditor responsible for report into SARS ...
National

Gordhan takes on Lynne Brown over state capture as sparks fly in Parliament
Politics

Gordhan, Abedian ask hard questions about KPMG and McKinsey facing the music
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.