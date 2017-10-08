National

Audit watchdog to investigate KPMG auditor responsible for report into SARS 'rogue unit'

08 October 2017 - 11:40 Linda Ensor
Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS
Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) is to investigate the conduct of the KPMG auditor responsible for producing the now repudiated forensic report into the “rogue unit” at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Irba CEO Bernard Agulhas confirmed in a letter to Democratic Alliance finance spokesman David Maynier that the Irba’s current investigation into the conduct of KPMG in relation to the Gupta-linked Linkway Trading would be extended to include the conduct of the auditor in relation to the forensic report into the rogue unit which led to the eventually aborted attempt to charge former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. KPMG International conducted an investigation into the report, found that it did not meet quality standards and withdrew it.

KPMG told to hand over tax agency’s probe memo

Parliamentary committee wants to see the documentation behind ‘rogue unit’ investigation
Companies
2 days ago

Irba only has jurisdiction over registered auditors and would not normally investigate forensic investigations where these were not conducted by an auditor but in the case of the rogue unit the investigation was conducted by a registered auditor so it does have jurisdiction.

Maynier welcomed the Irba’s decision to extend the to extend the scope of the investigation into KPMG SA. "We hope that, given the public interest in this matter, this investigation will also be fast-tracked by Irba,” he said.

“If the auditor, who was responsible for the forensic investigation into the SARS 'rogue unit', is charged and found guilty, he could receive a caution or reprimand, incur a fine of up to R200,000 per charge, be suspended from practice for a specified period, or he could be removed from the register, which would effectively terminate his career in the auditing profession, forever.

“In the end, auditing firms such as KPMG South Africa, which allegedly not only turned a blind eye, but also supplied the corporate grease to lubricate the wheels of state capture, tax evasion and corruption, must be held to account in South Africa,” Maynier said.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Due diligence process required in appointment of ...
National
2.
Audit watchdog to investigate KPMG auditor ...
National
3.
Mpumalaga emerges as kingmaker in ANC race, ...
National
4.
The Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Delivery ...
National / Education

Related Articles

ZIPHO SIKHAKHANE: Moral of KPMG saga is that corruption starts with people
Opinion

AVI ditches KPMG SA as its external auditor
Companies / Retail & Consumer

KPMG told to hand over tax agency’s probe memo
Companies / Financial Services

Another one bites the dust as Interwaste drops KPMG
Companies / Financial Services

KPMG paid out execs it 'fired' over Gupta scandal
News

KPMG on the ropes
Features

Nedbank and Investec pressure KPMG for results of Gupta investigation
Companies / Financial Services

KPMG’s woes mount as Munich Re Africa drops it
Companies / Financial Services

Fix auditing crisis, says Manuel
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.