Audit watchdog to investigate KPMG auditor responsible for report into SARS 'rogue unit'

Irba only has jurisdiction over registered auditors and would not normally investigate forensic investigations where these were not conducted by an auditor but in the case of the rogue unit the investigation was conducted by a registered auditor so it does have jurisdiction.

Maynier welcomed the Irba’s decision to extend the to extend the scope of the investigation into KPMG SA. "We hope that, given the public interest in this matter, this investigation will also be fast-tracked by Irba,” he said.

“If the auditor, who was responsible for the forensic investigation into the SARS 'rogue unit', is charged and found guilty, he could receive a caution or reprimand, incur a fine of up to R200,000 per charge, be suspended from practice for a specified period, or he could be removed from the register, which would effectively terminate his career in the auditing profession, forever.

“In the end, auditing firms such as KPMG South Africa, which allegedly not only turned a blind eye, but also supplied the corporate grease to lubricate the wheels of state capture, tax evasion and corruption, must be held to account in South Africa,” Maynier said.