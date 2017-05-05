Mbeki‚ Motlanthe and De Klerk launch dialogue on nation building

The National Foundations Dialogue Initiative (NFDI)‚ which consists of foundations established by eight of the country’s most illustrious citizens‚ will host its inaugural dialogue session in Johannesburg on Friday.

The main objective of the session is to facilitate engagement among South Africans through conversations about issues that are key to nation-building.

The topic of the session is entitled: Why does SA need a national dialogue? A call to the nation.

The initiative was officially launched in April 2016 to find lasting solutions to the country’s problems.