Mbeki‚ Motlanthe‚ De Klerk launch dialogue on nation building

05 May 2017 - 07:52 Ernest Mabuza
Kgalema Motlanthe, left, and Thabo Mbeki. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The National Foundations Dialogue Initiative (NFDI)‚ which consists of foundations established by eight of the country’s illustrious citizens‚ will host its inaugural dialogue session in Johannesburg on Friday.

The main objective of the session is to facilitate engagement among South Africans through conversations about issues that are key to nation building.

The topic of the session is entitled: “Why does South Africa need a national dialogue? A call to the nation.”

The initiative was officially launched in April last year to find lasting solutions to the country’s problems.

It consists of eight foundations: Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe‚ FW de Klerk‚ Thabo Mbeki‚ Helen Suzman‚ Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy‚ Umlambo‚ Chief Albert Luthuli and Jakes Gerwel.

The NFDI said the success of the national dialogue would be measured by the extent to which it was inclusive of all sectors of South African society.

It said this national process should enhance the appreciation by South Africans of the fact that the citizens of the country have shared problems‚ questions and concerns.

Three former presidents‚ FW de Klerk‚ Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe‚ will address the dialogue session on Friday‚ together with former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

There will also be an opportunity to put questions to the former office bearers before statements from the founding foundations are presented.

There will also be group sessions to discuss the way forward.

-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE

