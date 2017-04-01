Moegamat Abrahams had come from Midrand‚ missing a few hours of work. "Everybody is not happy about the corruption … Zuma is doing his own thing," he said.

Gordhan addressed the crowd thanking them for their support. He said ordinary South Africans had to take a stand against corruption. He also called on the ANC to fight corruption.

Gordhan and Jonas made it clear that their "souls are not for sale".

Gordhan also took a dig at the so-called intelligence report that Zuma had used as a pretext to recall Gordhan from an international roadshow in the UK.

"If you read it, it’s absolute nonsense. This is not the basis on which you fire … There’s an allegation circulating around that sickens me, that I have secret meetings to undermine this country."

The report claims that Gordhan and Jonas planned secret meetings during their international roadshow to overthrow the government.

Gordhan said the allegation was "manufactured in Mars".

"We don’t need brown bags. Our souls are not for sale‚" said Gordhan, who urged South Africans to make it clear that the country was not for sale.

Earlier, Gordhan used a media conference to ask television station ANN7 to come forward and ask him questions directly. He said he was tired of the constant attacks by the broadcaster‚ which had employed analysts questioning his leadership of the Treasury.

ANN7 is owned by the Gupta-family-owned Oakbay‚ who were fighting Gordhan in court. The Gupta family are close allies of Zuma.

"Why do you attack family members? Play fair. Be transparent. We have nothing to hide‚" he said.

He pushed the station to speak to him publicly and join media and ask questions at the media conference. "This is an open democracy".

Commenting on SA’s economic future‚ Gordhan said he did not believe SA would be downgraded to junk status unless there was "nonsense".

TMG Digital and Sunita Menon