Arms deal man sues Absa over closure of accounts

The six companies include Ngwane Aerospace and Ngwane Defence, which were involved in the arms deal.

Hlongwane’s request to the court is that the accounts be

reopened and each of the plaintiffs – the six companies and himself – be awarded R1m.

Hlongwane’s affidavit argues that Absa had no valid commercial reason for closing the accounts; that it falsely contended that it was unable to serve the needs of the companies; and that it failed to take into account that business had been conducted without any breaches of the law for nine years.

While Absa "purported to close the accounts on the basis of an alleged political exposure review" the decision was based on or informed by Absa’s "perception of [Hlongwane’s] political affiliation and profile", the affidavit says.

"Absa failed to afford the plaintiffs an opportunity of making meaningful representations regarding the closure … when a contracting party in its position, acting in good faith and reasonably, would have done so."

In 2016 the Seriti Commission found nothing untoward with the arms deal. However, while the findings were accepted by Zuma, the commission lacks wider credibility outside of government and the ANC.

Hlongwane’s application follows an earlier one last year in which he applied to the high court to obtain the records used in Absa’s decision under the Promotion of Access to Information Act. That application was denied by Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi, who said in her judgment: "I am of the view that [Absa’s] bona fides in deciding to close the applicants’ accounts cannot be questioned."

Mngqibisa-Thusi said Absa was entitled, in terms of their contractual relationship, to terminate on reasonable notice. It had "no obligation" to retain clients whose monitoring in terms of money laundering measures would be more onerous compared with the benefit in retaining them, she said.

Hlongwane had failed to show which of his rights he sought to protect as required by the act, she said. This indicated that the plaintiffs "might have been on a fishing expedition to find out circuitously what information the [Seriti] commission had on them".

Absa has said it will oppose the application and that it remains certain that it acted fairly and within the law in closing the accounts.