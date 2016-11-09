National

Unfair that people lost jobs over ‘rogue unit’ claims, says Pravin Gordhan

09 November 2016 - 15:06 Arabile Gumede
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says the special investigative unit police are investigating him for setting in SARS up acted within its mandate and it was unfair people lost their jobs because of perceptions that the division was illegal.

"I am not rogue, nor was there a rogue unit," he said in a speech late on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

"It’s unfair, it’s unjust and it’s just plain wrong", said Gordhan, a former SARS commissioner.

Tax officials such as Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Adrian Lackay had lost their jobs because of concern that they were acting outside their mandate, Gordhan said.

The investigation and possible charges against Gordhan knocked the rand and bonds.

Auditor-general sees nothing amiss at SARS intelligence unit

When auditing SARS’s financials, the office of the auditor-general did not raise any red flags about the existence of the ‘rogue unit’
National
5 months ago

It ain’t over yet for Pravin, not by a long shot

The attacks on the finance minister won’t stop ... there’s too much at stake, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion
5 months ago

National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams said on Monday investigation of the unit is at an advanced stage.

Abrahams last week dropped fraud charges against Gordhan, former SARS commissioner Oupa Magashula and former deputy commissioner Pillay over allegedly wasteful spending related to Pillay’s early retirement.

Pillay, Van Loggerenberg, a former group executive for tax and customs, and former spokesman Lackay resigned from the Revenue Service early last year as the agency was probing the allegedly covert unit.

Lackay has since taken SARS to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration for constructive dismissal.

Gordhan, opposition parties and civil-society groups say the investigation is politically motivated and comes amid a tussle between the National Treasury and President Jacob Zuma over the management of state companies and SARS and the affordability of nuclear power plants the president wants to build.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Wildlife petting industry under fire after ...
National
2.
Former Buffalo City top brass appear in court ...
National
3.
Mkongi accuses DA of ordering ‘palace upgrade’ of ...
National
4.
Fikile Mbalula calls for warrant of arrest for ...
National

Related Articles

NGOs go ahead with legal action against Jacob Zuma over Shaun Abrahams
National

Guptas to miss Friday deadline for declaratory order
National

A guide to ANC temper tantrums
Opinion / Columnists

Mbeki blames Zuma crisis on Parliament
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.