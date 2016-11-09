Unfair that people lost jobs over ‘rogue unit’ claims, says Pravin Gordhan

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says the special investigative unit police are investigating him for setting in SARS up acted within its mandate and it was unfair people lost their jobs because of perceptions that the division was illegal.

"I am not rogue, nor was there a rogue unit," he said in a speech late on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

"It’s unfair, it’s unjust and it’s just plain wrong", said Gordhan, a former SARS commissioner.

Tax officials such as Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Adrian Lackay had lost their jobs because of concern that they were acting outside their mandate, Gordhan said.

The investigation and possible charges against Gordhan knocked the rand and bonds.