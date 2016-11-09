NGOs go ahead with legal action against Jacob Zuma over Shaun Abrahams

Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation on Tuesday night filed an urgent application to order President Jacob Zuma to suspend the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shaun Abrahams, and other members of the NPA.

The application requested that Abrahams and other members of the NPA including the head of the priority crimes litigation unit, Torie Pretorius, and the director of public prosecutions for North Gauteng, Sibongile Mzinyathi, be suspended pending an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

The two civil rights groups said that the three officials had brought baseless criminal charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, former South African Revenue Service (SARS) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and former SARS commissioner Oupa Magashula, which Abrahams withdrew last week.

"This undermined respect for our criminal justice system and punched a hole in the economy. After unprecedented public outrage, Abrahams withdrew the charges," the Helen Suzman Foundation said in a statement.

The charges causes a rout in the rand and banking shares on the JSE.