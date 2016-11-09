National

NGOs go ahead with legal action against Jacob Zuma over Shaun Abrahams

09 November 2016 - 08:15 Pericles Anetos
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: ALON SKUY, THE TIMES
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: ALON SKUY, THE TIMES

Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation on Tuesday night filed an urgent application to order President Jacob Zuma to suspend the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shaun Abrahams, and other members of the NPA.

The application requested that Abrahams and other members of the NPA including the head of the priority crimes litigation unit, Torie Pretorius, and the director of public prosecutions for North Gauteng, Sibongile Mzinyathi, be suspended pending an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

The two civil rights groups said that the three officials had brought baseless criminal charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, former South African Revenue Service (SARS) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and former SARS commissioner Oupa Magashula, which Abrahams withdrew last week.

"This undermined respect for our criminal justice system and punched a hole in the economy. After unprecedented public outrage, Abrahams withdrew the charges," the Helen Suzman Foundation said in a statement.

The charges causes a rout in the rand and banking shares on the JSE.

The foundation said Abrahams and his two colleagues were unfit for the office they held.

No competent prosecutor would have brought the charges, or would have defended them for as long as Abrahams did, it said.

The two organisations said they had written to Zuma on November 1‚ urging him to suspend Abrahams.

The Presidency on Monday denied receiving the letter but Freedom Under Law and the foundation insisted on Tuesday that their letter had been received. In it they gave Zuma until 4pm on Monday to respond.

 

