National

Guptas to miss Friday deadline for declaratory order

09 November 2016 - 05:52 Fiona Forde
Atul Gupta. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The Guptas will not meet their Friday deadline to respond to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s bid for a declaratory order relating to a dispute between the country’s banks and Oakbay Investments.

In April Nedbank, Standard Bank, FNB and Absa closed all of Oakbay’s accounts.

To date, none of the banks have explained why, though unconfirmed reports point to serious financial wrongdoing.

In the months that followed, Nazeem Howa, then the CEO of Okabay, lobbied Gordhan to intervene on behalf of the government to put an end to what he dubbed a “politically motivated campaign”.

In a surprise move last month, Gordhan approached the High Court in Pretoria asking it to provide clarity on the “powers of intervention by government in relation to the closing of private clients’ accounts by registered banks”.

The family had until Friday, November 10, to file opposing papers.

However, their lawyer, Gert van der Merwe, now says that deadline will not be met.

“We requested information from the banks in question and the Financial Intelligence Centre. They did not respond to our requests. So we have informed the state’s attorney that we will not be filing on Friday,” Van der Merwe told Business Day on Tuesday.

“We are now studying our options,” he said.

R6.8bn reasons for banks to come clean on Guptas

The Guptas want the courts to confirm an abuse of process on the part of Pravin Gordhan, and will ask for a costs award
News & Fox
6 months ago

Banks back Gordhan court application for clarity on his legal position on Guptas

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s plea for a court to declare he may not legally intervene in their relationship with the Guptas has been supported ...
Companies
6 months ago

