Oil retains earlier gains amid Red Sea attacks

Concern about shipping disruptions in the Red Sea supports rebound in prices, offsetting a more hawkish Fed, says IG analyst Tony Sycamore

27 February 2024 - 08:13
by Arathy Somasekhar and Andrew Hayley
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Houston/Beijing — Oil prices on Tuesday mostly held onto gains made a day earlier amid attacks on shipping in the Red Sea that have compounded supply worries.

Brent crude futures fell 1c to $82.52 a barrel by 4.35am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 1c to $77.59 a barrel.

“Concerns around shipping disruptions in the Red Sea have supported a rebound in the price of crude oil overnight, offsetting a more hawkish Fed currently weighing on the demand side of the equation,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG in Sydney.

The attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis in support of Palestinians have increased freight rates and shipping times. On Monday, US Central Command said that the Houthis had unsuccessfully fired a missile at the US flagged oil tanker Torm Thor in the Gulf of Aden on February 24.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he hoped to have a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza start by next Monday. In public, Israel and Hamas continued to take positions far apart on a possible truce, while blaming each other for delays.

Both oil benchmarks settled more than 1% higher on Monday which followed declines of 2%-3% over the previous week as markets factored in a greater likelihood that rate cuts might take longer to come.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank president Jeffrey Schmid on Monday used a debut speech on policy to signal that he, like most of his central banking colleagues,is in no rush to cut interest rates. High borrowing costs typically reduce economic growth and oil demand.

Oil prices were also supported on Tuesday by indications of improved demand in China.

“Concerns over Chinese demand are abating, as refineries continue brisk buying in the physical market after a boom in Lunar New Year travel. This is despite them having planned more maintenance halts than usual,” analysts from ANZ Bank said in a note.

A market focus for the day will be the American Petroleum Institute industry group’s weekly data on US crude inventories which is due to be released at 4.30pm.

Analysts polled by Reuters on Monday estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 1.8-million barrels in the week to February 23.

Reuters

Gold inches higher as traders prepare for data-heavy week

Softer dollar supports metal, while investors await key US inflation report and speeches from Fed officials for clues on timing of rate cuts
1 hour ago

Asian stocks battle as investors adopt cautious tone

Warmer-than-expected Japanese inflation puts traders on guard ahead of this week’s price data from EU and US
1 hour ago

Oil slips as higher inflation bodes ill for rate cuts

Oil prices have been trading between $70 and $90 a barrel since November
18 hours ago
