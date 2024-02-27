Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Tuesday due to a softer dollar, as investors awaited a key US inflation report in a week filled with data releases and speeches from several Federal Reserve officials for fresh cues into the central bank’s potential rate cut timings.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,034.08/oz, at 4.36am GMT. US gold futures also rose 0.2% to $2,043.60/oz.
The dollar traded weaker, making gold relatively less expensive for other currency holders.
“Ahead of inflation number we expect some kind of consolidation. We expect gold to trade in a very narrow range ... bias will be sell on jump,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.
The support for gold followed Japan and UK entering a technical recession, a trend reflected in the gold-silver ratio which was at 90, Kedia said. “But, there is no change in war premium, everything has been already priced in.”
Recent remarks from Fed policymakers suggested that the US central bank was in no hurry to cut interest rates, largely cementing bets against any rate cuts before June.
Markets are pricing in about 79 basis points (bps) of rate cuts for 2024, with a 61% chance of the first quarter-point cut occurring in June, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, IRPR.
Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.
At least 10 Fed officials are due to speak this week, while investors are focused on the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, due on Thursday.
Investors are also monitoring the risk of US government agency shutdowns if Congress fails to reach an agreement on a borrowing extension by Friday.
Spot platinum climbed 0.6% to $885.20/oz, palladium edged 0.1% higher to $951.82, and silver rose 0.2% to $22.56/oz.
Gold inches higher as traders prepare for data-heavy week
Softer dollar supports metal, while investors await key US inflation report and speeches from Fed officials for clues on timing of rate cuts
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Tuesday due to a softer dollar, as investors awaited a key US inflation report in a week filled with data releases and speeches from several Federal Reserve officials for fresh cues into the central bank’s potential rate cut timings.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,034.08/oz, at 4.36am GMT. US gold futures also rose 0.2% to $2,043.60/oz.
The dollar traded weaker, making gold relatively less expensive for other currency holders.
“Ahead of inflation number we expect some kind of consolidation. We expect gold to trade in a very narrow range ... bias will be sell on jump,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.
The support for gold followed Japan and UK entering a technical recession, a trend reflected in the gold-silver ratio which was at 90, Kedia said. “But, there is no change in war premium, everything has been already priced in.”
Recent remarks from Fed policymakers suggested that the US central bank was in no hurry to cut interest rates, largely cementing bets against any rate cuts before June.
Markets are pricing in about 79 basis points (bps) of rate cuts for 2024, with a 61% chance of the first quarter-point cut occurring in June, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, IRPR.
Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.
At least 10 Fed officials are due to speak this week, while investors are focused on the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, due on Thursday.
Investors are also monitoring the risk of US government agency shutdowns if Congress fails to reach an agreement on a borrowing extension by Friday.
Spot platinum climbed 0.6% to $885.20/oz, palladium edged 0.1% higher to $951.82, and silver rose 0.2% to $22.56/oz.
Reuters
Asian stocks battle as investors adopt cautious tone
Oil slips as higher inflation bodes ill for rate cuts
Gold edges away from two-week highs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid Fed focus on US consumer inflation
WATCH: Market Report
JSE weaker as traders await key US inflation report
WATCH: Stock Picks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.