Oil ends week near best level in 2024

London — Oil was trading near a 2024 high on Friday and heading for a second weekly gain as positive US economic growth and signs of Chinese stimulus boosted demand sentiment, while Middle East supply concerns added further support.
Data on Thursday showed the economy of the US, the world's biggest oil consumer, expanded quicker than expected in the fourth quarter. Also this week, China, the second-largest user, announced a deep cut to bank reserves to spur economic growth.
Brent crude futures were down 46c, or 0.6%, to $81.97 a barrel by 9.07am GMT. US Thursday’s intraday high of $82.57 is the highest price of the year so far. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 49c, or 0.6%, at $76.87.
“The economy remarkably weathered the storm caused by past rate rises and it remains ebullient at the beginning of 2024,” said Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM regarding the US, adding that the Chinese reserves cut is “another welcome development”.
For the week, Brent was set to rise 4.3%, while the US benchmark was heading for a 4.7% gain. Both were on track for a second straight weekly rise and their biggest weekly increase since the week ending October 13 after the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.
Prices slipped on Friday on the prospect that oil shipping disruptions in the Red Sea may ease as Chinese officials have asked Iran to help rein in attacks on ships by the Iran-backed Houthis, or risk harming business relations with Beijing.
Still, previous interventions by US and UK forces in the Red Sea did not prevent attacks, leading investors to price in continued disruption, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.
Supply concerns are evident in the structure of Brent futures. The premium of the first-month contract to the sixth rose to $2.58, the highest since November. This structure indicates a perception of tighter prompt supply.
Oil was also boosted this week by a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude stockpiles, and by concern of fuel supply disruption after a Ukrainian drone attack on an export-orientated oil refinery in southern Russia.
Oil ends week near best level in 2024
Data this week showed the US economy expanded quicker than expected in the fourth quarter
London — Oil was trading near a 2024 high on Friday and heading for a second weekly gain as positive US economic growth and signs of Chinese stimulus boosted demand sentiment, while Middle East supply concerns added further support.
Data on Thursday showed the economy of the US, the world's biggest oil consumer, expanded quicker than expected in the fourth quarter. Also this week, China, the second-largest user, announced a deep cut to bank reserves to spur economic growth.
Brent crude futures were down 46c, or 0.6%, to $81.97 a barrel by 9.07am GMT. US Thursday’s intraday high of $82.57 is the highest price of the year so far. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 49c, or 0.6%, at $76.87.
“The economy remarkably weathered the storm caused by past rate rises and it remains ebullient at the beginning of 2024,” said Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM regarding the US, adding that the Chinese reserves cut is “another welcome development”.
For the week, Brent was set to rise 4.3%, while the US benchmark was heading for a 4.7% gain. Both were on track for a second straight weekly rise and their biggest weekly increase since the week ending October 13 after the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.
Prices slipped on Friday on the prospect that oil shipping disruptions in the Red Sea may ease as Chinese officials have asked Iran to help rein in attacks on ships by the Iran-backed Houthis, or risk harming business relations with Beijing.
Still, previous interventions by US and UK forces in the Red Sea did not prevent attacks, leading investors to price in continued disruption, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.
Supply concerns are evident in the structure of Brent futures. The premium of the first-month contract to the sixth rose to $2.58, the highest since November. This structure indicates a perception of tighter prompt supply.
Oil was also boosted this week by a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude stockpiles, and by concern of fuel supply disruption after a Ukrainian drone attack on an export-orientated oil refinery in southern Russia.
Reuters
Oil heads for weekly rise as Chinese stimulus lifts demand
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
JSE weaker as traders await Fed’s preferred inflation measure
Asian stocks hold steady ahead of US inflation data
Gold on track for weekly fall amid strong US economy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.