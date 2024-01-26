JSE weaker as traders await Fed’s preferred inflation measure
Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam says there is some caution ahead of the release of the US PCE price index inflation indicator
26 January 2024 - 11:11
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, with global markets mixed as investors waited for the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation due later.
Investors are digesting data that showed that the US economy strengthened more than expected. Thursday’s report showed that US GDP expanded 3.3% in the fourth quarter, adding to the growing view that the Fed will hold back on cutting rates...
