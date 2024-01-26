Bengaluru — Gold prices were set for their second consecutive weekly fall on the face of a resilient US economy that kept the dollar near multi-week highs, while the focus shifted to a key inflation print due later in the day.
Spot gold was little changed at $2,021.28/oz by 4.15am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,021.20. Both have lost 0.4% so far this week.
The US economy is still resilient and that is capping gold strength, along with the fact that expectations for the first rate cut have been pushed further down the calendar this year, said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda.
The US economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter as inflationary pressures subsided amid strong consumer spending, official data showed, echoing indications that the economy kicked off 2024 on a strong note, according to an S&P Global report earlier this week.
Bullion, however, trimmed its weekly losses by gaining 0.4% on Thursday, as treasury yields dropped on abating inflationary pressures.
The dollar index rose 0.2% for the week, hovering near a six-week high, making bullion less attractive to other currency holders.
Markets widely expect the US Federal Reserve to stand pat on rates at its policy meeting on January 30-31, but attention will largely be on comments from chair Jerome Powell.
Traders have deferred their first rate cut expectation and are now pricing in a 93% chance for a May cut, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app IRPR.
Focus now shifts to the Fed’s favourite inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditure data — due at 1.30pm GMT.
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.87/oz, platinum was steady at $891.90 and palladium dropped 0.5% to $935.89.
Gold on track for weekly fall amid strong US economy
Dollar is near a six-week high while the Fed is expected to only cut rates in May
Bengaluru — Gold prices were set for their second consecutive weekly fall on the face of a resilient US economy that kept the dollar near multi-week highs, while the focus shifted to a key inflation print due later in the day.
Spot gold was little changed at $2,021.28/oz by 4.15am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,021.20. Both have lost 0.4% so far this week.
The US economy is still resilient and that is capping gold strength, along with the fact that expectations for the first rate cut have been pushed further down the calendar this year, said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda.
The US economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter as inflationary pressures subsided amid strong consumer spending, official data showed, echoing indications that the economy kicked off 2024 on a strong note, according to an S&P Global report earlier this week.
Bullion, however, trimmed its weekly losses by gaining 0.4% on Thursday, as treasury yields dropped on abating inflationary pressures.
The dollar index rose 0.2% for the week, hovering near a six-week high, making bullion less attractive to other currency holders.
Markets widely expect the US Federal Reserve to stand pat on rates at its policy meeting on January 30-31, but attention will largely be on comments from chair Jerome Powell.
Traders have deferred their first rate cut expectation and are now pricing in a 93% chance for a May cut, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app IRPR.
Focus now shifts to the Fed’s favourite inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditure data — due at 1.30pm GMT.
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.87/oz, platinum was steady at $891.90 and palladium dropped 0.5% to $935.89.
Reuters
Pan African to consider bump in gold production guidance after ‘excellent’ half-year
Gold treads water as investors eye US data and inflation counter
Gold close to five-week low on hawkish Fed comments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Firm dollar keeps gold near one-week low
Gold price falls as hope wanes for US Fed rate cuts soon
More than 70 killed in Mali artisanal gold mine collapse
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.