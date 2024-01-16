Markets

Gold weakens as dollar and yields weigh on prices

16 January 2024 - 07:54
by Harshit Verma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday as the dollar and treasury yields rose, while traders waited to hear from a slew of US Federal Reserve speakers for more clarity on the central bank’s rate cut prospects.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,049.20 per ounce at 4.02am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,052.90.

Weighing on gold, the dollar has strengthened ahead of Christopher Waller’s speech, which is arguably the bigger event for the week, said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

The dollar index touched a 10-day high, making bullion less attractive for other currency holders, while yields on benchmark US 10-year treasury notes rose above 4%.

At least six Fed officials are due to speak this week, with Fed governor Christopher Waller scheduled to deliver a speech on the economic outlook before the Brookings Institution at 4pm GMT.

“With multiple rate cuts having been priced in by market, I wouldn’t be surprised if Waller feels inclined to push back, a move back to $2,035 (for spot gold) could be plausible,” Simpson said.

At the end of its January 30-31 meeting, the Fed is expected to hold its policy rate steady. Traders are betting on six rate cuts of 25 basis points each this year, with about a three-in-four chance that the first one could come as soon as March, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, IRPR.

Lower interest rates increase non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Elsewhere, European Central Bank officials pushed back against market expectations for rapid rate cuts this year.

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may retrace to $2,042 per ounce, after its repeated failures to break resistance at $2,060.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $23.11 per ounce, platinum declined 0.6% to $909.37, and palladium slipped 0.7% to $964.89.

Reuters

Asian stocks slide to one-month low

Broad index of Asia-Pacific shares falls to lowest since mid-December
Markets
1 hour ago

Oil prices mixed in face of economic issues and Red Sea attacks

Strong wait-and-see sentiment in crude markets
Markets
1 hour ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Asian stocks dip as China sidesteps rate cut
Markets
2.
Asian shares steady amid rising tension in Red ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market report
Markets
4.
Global stocks steady ahead of US holiday
Markets
5.
Gold edges up as investors expect Fed to cut ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as banking sector weighs

Markets

Gold edges up as investors expect Fed to cut rates early

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.