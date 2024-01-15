Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Monday, holding above the $2,050 level on safe-haven appeal from elevated tensions in the Middle East and on renewed bets for an early rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,053.69 per ounce by 4.35am GMT (6.35am) after marking its biggest daily gain since December 12 on Friday.
US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,057.70.
The war between Israel and Hamas reached its 100th day as Israel continued its fierce offensive, while Houthi militia threatening a response to US air strikes on Yemen kept risks of escalations in the Middle East elevated.
“Gold is just trading as a proxy for front end yields, which itself is a proxy for amped up expectations of rate cuts in the US,” with the market now looking past the higher-than-expected CPI figures, said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.
Data on Friday showed US producer prices unexpectedly fell in December, sending 10-year Treasury yields sliding in response.
Overall, traders are betting on 166 basis points (bps) of Fed rate cuts this year, higher than Friday morning’s bets of 150 bps.
Traders are pricing in a 79% chance that they could begin as soon as March, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, IRPR.
In the run up to the Fed’s January 30-31 meeting, things look constructive for gold, provided an absence of anything that proves that the US economy is doing better than everyone is expecting, said Rodda.
According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may break resistance at $2,060 per ounce and rise into the $2,071-$2,079 range.
Spot silver rose 0.4% to $23.25 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.8% to $913.07, and palladium gained 1.6% to $990.48.
Gold edges up as investors expect Fed to cut rates early
The market is now looking past the higher-than-expected CPI figures, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Monday, holding above the $2,050 level on safe-haven appeal from elevated tensions in the Middle East and on renewed bets for an early rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,053.69 per ounce by 4.35am GMT (6.35am) after marking its biggest daily gain since December 12 on Friday.
US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,057.70.
The war between Israel and Hamas reached its 100th day as Israel continued its fierce offensive, while Houthi militia threatening a response to US air strikes on Yemen kept risks of escalations in the Middle East elevated.
“Gold is just trading as a proxy for front end yields, which itself is a proxy for amped up expectations of rate cuts in the US,” with the market now looking past the higher-than-expected CPI figures, said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.
Data on Friday showed US producer prices unexpectedly fell in December, sending 10-year Treasury yields sliding in response.
Overall, traders are betting on 166 basis points (bps) of Fed rate cuts this year, higher than Friday morning’s bets of 150 bps.
Traders are pricing in a 79% chance that they could begin as soon as March, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, IRPR.
In the run up to the Fed’s January 30-31 meeting, things look constructive for gold, provided an absence of anything that proves that the US economy is doing better than everyone is expecting, said Rodda.
According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may break resistance at $2,060 per ounce and rise into the $2,071-$2,079 range.
Spot silver rose 0.4% to $23.25 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.8% to $913.07, and palladium gained 1.6% to $990.48.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer as gold benefits from rising Middle East tension
Gold gains on rising Middle East tensions
Softer dollar supports gold
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.