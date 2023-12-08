Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore

08 December 2023 - 15:35
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Bonds rally as bets on rate cuts intensify
Markets
2.
Oil claws back some ground after falling to ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand boosted by signs of ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.