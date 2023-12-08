Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Vumatel owner has R25bn to spend on fibre expansion

Business Day TV talks to technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza

08 December 2023 - 15:33
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/wklzzz
Picture: 123RF/wklzzz

The parent company of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa, Maziv, has secured a R25bn loan led by Standard Bank for a fibre expansion initiative. This marks the largest syndicated loan in SA’s telecoms history, indicating that the group may outspend competitors in expanding its fibre network.

Business Day TV discussed the deal in greater detail with Business Day’s technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza.

