The parent company of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa, Maziv, has secured a R25bn loan led by Standard Bank for a fibre expansion initiative. This marks the largest syndicated loan in SA’s telecoms history, indicating that the group may outspend competitors in expanding its fibre network.
Business Day TV discussed the deal in greater detail with Business Day’s technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Vumatel owner has R25bn to spend on fibre expansion
Business Day TV talks to technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza
