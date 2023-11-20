Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth

20 November 2023 - 15:54
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investors mull ...
Markets
2.
Gold inches up as dollar keeps slipping on Fed ...
Markets
3.
Possibility of more supply cuts by Opec+ boosts ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market report

Markets

Possibility of more supply cuts by Opec+ boosts oil

Markets

JSE lifts as investors begin trading week

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.