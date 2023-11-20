Checkers wins court battle against Pick n Pay over copycat packaging
Checkers took Pick n Pay to court accusing it of copying its products
20 November 2023 - 15:38
UPDATED 20 November 2023 - 19:19
Pick n Pay has been ordered to remove its Crafted Collection range from its shelves after it lost its court case against Checkers, who claimed it was copying the packaging of its high-end Forage and Feast range.
However, Pick n Pay will appeal the judgment, meaning it can continue to sell these products over the festive season...
