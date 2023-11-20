JSE lifts as investors begin trading week
Market sentiment suggests a 30% chance of the US Fed beginning to ease rates by March, one analyst says
20 November 2023 - 11:21
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with global peers mixed as investors await catalysts for direction.
Sentiment in recent days has been driven by hopes that the US Federal Reserve could be done hiking interest rates and even start cutting rates in 2024, after signs that inflation has cooled enough and that the Fed’s aggressive hikes are finally working...
