Possibility of more supply cuts by Opec+ boosts oil

London — Oil futures edged higher on Monday, extending gains on the prospect of Opec+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices that have fallen for four weeks on demand concerns and Middle East supply disruption owing to the Hamas-Israel conflict.
Brent crude futures rose 34c to $80.95 a barrel by 9.15am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 31c at $76.20.
The front-month December WTI contract expires later on Monday while the more active January futures gained 38c to $76.42.
Both contracts settled 4% higher on Friday after three Opec+ sources said the oil cartel is set to consider whether to make additional supply cuts when it meets on November 26.
Oil prices have dropped almost 20% since late September while prompt inter-month spreads for Brent and WTI slipped into contango last week. In a contango market prompt prices are lower than those in future months, signalling sufficient supply.
“In light of last week’s obliteration of oil bulls, some kind of response was forthcoming from the [Opec] producer group,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
“If additional cuts are agreed on, a short-term price boost is expected, but its longer-term price impact seems dubious as enforcement and adherence will be the salient issue.”
Investors are also keeping an eye on Russian crude oil trade after Washington imposed sanctions on three ships that have sent Sokol crude to India.
On Friday Moscow lifted a ban on petrol exports, which could add to global supplies of the motor fuel. That came after Russia scrapped most restrictions on exports of diesel in October.
US energy companies last week added oil and gas rigs for the first time in three weeks, energy services business Baker Hughes said on Friday. The oil and gas rig count serves as an early indicator of future output.
In the Middle East, US and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the besieged Gaza enclave was edging closer despite fierce fighting.
Possibility of more supply cuts by Opec+ boosts oil
Oil prices have fallen almost 20% since late September while prompt inter-month spreads for Brent and WTI slipped into contango last week
London — Oil futures edged higher on Monday, extending gains on the prospect of Opec+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices that have fallen for four weeks on demand concerns and Middle East supply disruption owing to the Hamas-Israel conflict.
Brent crude futures rose 34c to $80.95 a barrel by 9.15am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 31c at $76.20.
The front-month December WTI contract expires later on Monday while the more active January futures gained 38c to $76.42.
Both contracts settled 4% higher on Friday after three Opec+ sources said the oil cartel is set to consider whether to make additional supply cuts when it meets on November 26.
Oil prices have dropped almost 20% since late September while prompt inter-month spreads for Brent and WTI slipped into contango last week. In a contango market prompt prices are lower than those in future months, signalling sufficient supply.
“In light of last week’s obliteration of oil bulls, some kind of response was forthcoming from the [Opec] producer group,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
“If additional cuts are agreed on, a short-term price boost is expected, but its longer-term price impact seems dubious as enforcement and adherence will be the salient issue.”
Investors are also keeping an eye on Russian crude oil trade after Washington imposed sanctions on three ships that have sent Sokol crude to India.
On Friday Moscow lifted a ban on petrol exports, which could add to global supplies of the motor fuel. That came after Russia scrapped most restrictions on exports of diesel in October.
US energy companies last week added oil and gas rigs for the first time in three weeks, energy services business Baker Hughes said on Friday. The oil and gas rig count serves as an early indicator of future output.
In the Middle East, US and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the besieged Gaza enclave was edging closer despite fierce fighting.
Reuters
JSE lifts as investors begin trading week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Oil gains continue as Opec+ considers more production cuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.