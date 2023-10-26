Markets

WATCH: Bitcoin rally gains traction

Business Day TV talks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit

26 October 2023 - 20:47
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
The crypto market rally is picking up pace, with bitcoin surpassing the $30,000 mark. The positive momentum comes as investors digest upbeat developments on possible bitcoin ETF products. Business Day TV discussed this with SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.

