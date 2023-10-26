The crypto market rally is picking up pace, with bitcoin surpassing the $30,000 mark. The positive momentum comes as investors digest upbeat developments on possible bitcoin ETF products. Business Day TV discussed this with SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Bitcoin rally gains traction
Business Day TV talks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit
The crypto market rally is picking up pace, with bitcoin surpassing the $30,000 mark. The positive momentum comes as investors digest upbeat developments on possible bitcoin ETF products. Business Day TV discussed this with SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.