Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Behind the demand dynamics in global oil market

Business Day TV speaks to RMB commodities trader Raymond Philips

26 October 2023 - 20:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The Middle East war has weighed on demand in the oil market, while consensus among experts is that global oil, gas and coal demand should peak by 2030. Business Day TV spoke to RMB commodities trader Raymond Philips for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows global peers lower as ...
Markets
2.
Watch: Stock picks
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
Investors punish earnings warnings most in 16 ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.