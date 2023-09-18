Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on Impala Platinum, Thungela Resources and more

Business Day TV talks to Unam Capital's Loyiso Mpeta

18 September 2023 - 15:46
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Unam Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta provides a technical recap on Impala Platinum, Thungela Resources, Omnia, Tiger Brands and City Lodge.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

