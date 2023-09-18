Home affairs taken to court over blocked IDs
People get only unclear oral explanations and no written reasons for their IDs being blocked
18 September 2023 - 15:46
No ID, no life. This is the fate of many children in SA who are victims of their parent’s IDs being “blocked” by the department of home affairs.
Their births are never registered or are registered very late; their parents cannot access child support and other grants; they are excluded from or discriminated against at school; they struggle to access healthcare and immunisation programmes. Without an identity number they are “invisible” to the state...
