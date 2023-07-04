Markets

WATCH: Analysts bet on emerging market currencies

Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns

04 July 2023 - 22:45
Picture: 123RF/photonphoto
Picture: 123RF/photonphoto

Analysts are betting on emerging markets currencies, after a successful first half. An index compiled by Bloomberg, which measures carry-trade returns from eight emerging markets, has climbed 4.7%. The biggest winners are Mexico’s peso and Hungary’s forint. Business Day TV spoke to RMB client strategist John Cairns for more detail.

