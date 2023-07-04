Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns
04 July 2023 - 22:45
Picture: 123RF/photonphoto
Analysts are betting on emerging markets currencies, after a successful first half. An index compiled by Bloomberg, which measures carry-trade returns from eight emerging markets, has climbed 4.7%. The biggest winners are Mexico’s peso and Hungary’s forint. Business Day TV spoke to RMB client strategist John Cairns for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Analysts bet on emerging market currencies
Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns
Analysts are betting on emerging markets currencies, after a successful first half. An index compiled by Bloomberg, which measures carry-trade returns from eight emerging markets, has climbed 4.7%. The biggest winners are Mexico’s peso and Hungary’s forint. Business Day TV spoke to RMB client strategist John Cairns for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.