WATCH: Digging into the new De Beers-Botswana deal

Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major

04 July 2023 - 22:40
De Beers is set to keep selling rough diamonds from Botswana for another decade under a new arrangement between the gem giant and the world’s second-largest diamond producer. Business Day TV spoke to Mergence’s mining analyst, Peter Major, to get more detail on the deal.

