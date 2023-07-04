WATCH: Digging into the new De Beers-Botswana deal
04 July 2023 - 22:40
BMWU has slammed a partnership between the government and diamond polishing and marketing company HB Antwerp. Picture: 123RF.COM
De Beers is set to keep selling rough diamonds from Botswana for another decade under a new arrangement between the gem giant and the world’s second-largest diamond producer. Business Day TV spoke to Mergence’s mining analyst, Peter Major, to get more detail on the deal.
