Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela of Perpetua Investment Managers
Freezing the assets of entities linked to Isis, the Taliban and al-Qaeda doesn’t inspire much confidence when SA continues to cozy up to other violent regimes
Wage bill swallows about 70% of its expenditure
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
Business Day TV spoke to Premier FMCG CEO, Kobus Gertenbach
Annual Article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor's position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Countries are increasingly moving to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders
Tennis champion is on course for a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
Lonwabo Maqubela of Perpetua Investment Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela of Perpetua Investment Managers
Lonwabo Maqubela of Perpetua Investment Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.