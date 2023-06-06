Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
Freezing the assets of entities linked to Isis, the Taliban and al-Qaeda doesn’t inspire much confidence when SA continues to cozy up to other violent regimes
Wage bill swallows about 70% of its expenditure
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
Payment will contribute towards the group’s liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet , but its woes are far from over
Annual Article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor's position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Countries are increasingly moving to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders
Tennis champion is on course for a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look atTuesday afternoon’s market performance.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day TV talks to Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital
