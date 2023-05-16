Companies / Financial Services

Discovery fails in bid to appeal against R25m award to former stockbroker

Court rules insurer’s arguments stand no prospect of success on appeal

BL Premium
16 May 2023 - 07:28 Kabelo Khumalo

Financial services group Discovery has lost its bid for leave to appeal against a judgment that ordered it to pay R25m to a former stockbroker who had to quit his job after the death of his girlfriend.

The man, whose identity has been hidden by the court which only refers to him as PR, had an insurance policy with Discovery which would pay out in case of him being permanently incapacitated to work. One of the clauses in the policy was a “capital disability benefit” that promised a payout of R25m in the event PR is permanently incapable of working as a stockbroker..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.