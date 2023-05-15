Oil steadies after last week’s losses

JSE little changed along with global peers
The Americans have put the country on notice that if it claims being nonaligned it should start behaving that way
Visit led by army chief criticised over lack of usefulness and there are fears over the potential cost to SA’s defence industry
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Pityana slams former chair Wendy Lucas-Bull’s ‘incompetence and unprofessional handling’ of the matter
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Opposition is dismayed as candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu was shown to be leading in pre-election surveys
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
The brawny Ranger Raptor is simply the fastest and most off-road-capable bakkie there is
London — Oil prices were steady on Monday as bullish sentiment about tightening supplies from Opec+ cuts and a resumption in US buying for reserves competed with concerns about fuel demand in the top global oil consumers, the US and China.
Brent crude futures fell 2c to $73.91 a barrel by 0800 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.34 a barrel, up 4c.
Last week, both benchmarks fell for a fourth consecutive week, the longest streak of weekly declines since September 2022, over concerns the US could enter a recession amid risk of a historic default at the beginning of June.
“With the uneven reopening in China and concerns that the US is facing a growth slowdown at a time when the X-date for the debt ceiling is rapidly approaching, topped off by a rally in the US dollar, market sentiment towards crude oil will remain tepid at best,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said.
Still, global crude supplies could tighten in the second half as the Opec+ grouping, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, is making additional output cuts that are reducing sour crude availability.
The group announced in April that some members would cut output further by about 1.16-million barrels per day, bringing the total volume of cuts to 3.66-million bpd, according to Reuters calculations.
However, Iraq does not expect Opec+ to make further cuts to oil output at its next meeting on June 4, said its oil minister, Hayan Abdel-Ghani.
The US could start repurchasing oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after completing a congressionally mandated sale in June, energy secretary Jennifer Granholm told lawmakers on Thursday.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations could announce new measures at their May 19-21 meetings that target sanctions evasion involving third countries, said officials with direct knowledge of the discussions.
The tightening of sanctions will also seek to undermine Russia’s future energy production and curb trade that supports the Russian military, the people said.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil steadies after last week’s losses
Bullish sentiment about tightening supplies competed with concerns about demand in the US and China
London — Oil prices were steady on Monday as bullish sentiment about tightening supplies from Opec+ cuts and a resumption in US buying for reserves competed with concerns about fuel demand in the top global oil consumers, the US and China.
Brent crude futures fell 2c to $73.91 a barrel by 0800 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.34 a barrel, up 4c.
Last week, both benchmarks fell for a fourth consecutive week, the longest streak of weekly declines since September 2022, over concerns the US could enter a recession amid risk of a historic default at the beginning of June.
“With the uneven reopening in China and concerns that the US is facing a growth slowdown at a time when the X-date for the debt ceiling is rapidly approaching, topped off by a rally in the US dollar, market sentiment towards crude oil will remain tepid at best,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said.
Still, global crude supplies could tighten in the second half as the Opec+ grouping, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, is making additional output cuts that are reducing sour crude availability.
The group announced in April that some members would cut output further by about 1.16-million barrels per day, bringing the total volume of cuts to 3.66-million bpd, according to Reuters calculations.
However, Iraq does not expect Opec+ to make further cuts to oil output at its next meeting on June 4, said its oil minister, Hayan Abdel-Ghani.
The US could start repurchasing oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after completing a congressionally mandated sale in June, energy secretary Jennifer Granholm told lawmakers on Thursday.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations could announce new measures at their May 19-21 meetings that target sanctions evasion involving third countries, said officials with direct knowledge of the discussions.
The tightening of sanctions will also seek to undermine Russia’s future energy production and curb trade that supports the Russian military, the people said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE barely changed amid global growth and inflation concerns
Asian shares wary before Chinese data and Fed statements
Gold inches up on US debt ceiling impasse and economic risks
Oil slips on economic jitters despite prospect of tighter supplies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.