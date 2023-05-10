Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers

10 May 2023 - 20:41
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Independent analyst Karl Gevers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to MyWealth Investments’ Annatjie van Rooyen about this afternoon’s market performance
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Markets
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand heads for weakest level since height of ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Rand steady ahead of US inflation data
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falters amid global market ...
Markets
4.
Gold rangebound as all eyes are on US inflation ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week strongly
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.