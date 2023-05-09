Markets

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital

09 May 2023 - 20:30
Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.