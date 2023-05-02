MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid banking sector jitters and looming Fed rate hike

Prices leapt from just above $900/oz in late-February to $1,132.17 on April 21 — the highest in more than a year
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
The JSE weakened further on Tuesday, tracking weaker global markets as banking sector jitters continued and investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s rates announcement on Wednesday.
Investors are awaiting the conclusion of the two-day federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting that begins on Tuesday to see is the Fed will provide clues about when it will end its rate-hike campaign.
Market participants are pricing in another 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike on Wednesday, and will be looking to Fed chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for clues on whether the world’s most influential central bank will keep rates steady after this meeting or tighten further to fight decades-high inflation.
Meanwhile, global bank stocks were under pressure as investors digested the failure of First Republic, the fourth bank collapse in recent months.
Some of the sharpest drops came from smaller- and mid-sized banks, which have been under heavy scrutiny as the banking system shows cracks under the weight of much higher interest rates, reported Bloomberg.
First Republic was on Monday sold to JPMorgan in a government-led deal. JPMorgan agreed to the takeover after private rescue efforts failed to fill a hole in its balance sheet and customers withdrew their deposits. First Republic was the second-biggest bank failure in US history, Bloomberg said.
Last week, First Republic reported that deposits tumbled more than 40% in the first quarter, triggering further declines in the already struggling stock. According to Bloomberg, its shares have tumbled 97% since the start of 2023.
Analysts said its demise and any potential fallout adds to the tension ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.
“Investors will likely remain cautious ahead of the all-important US rate decision, which is largely expected to be the final hike by the Federal Reserve,” said Citadel Global director Bianca Botes.
“Until then, focus will remain on the banking sector after JPMorgan agreed to buy First Republic Bank after its failure, the second in as many months.”
The JSE all share had lost 0.88% to 77,532 points and the top 40 1.06%. Industrial metals fell 2.07%, banks 1.23% and retailers 1.09%. Resources were down 1.06%.
At 6.05pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was 1.66% weaker at 33,487, while markets in Europe were also weaker.
At 6pm, the rand had weakened 0.47% to R18.4737/$, 0.66% to R20.3066/€ and 0.31% to R23.0328/£. The euro was 0.22% firmer at $1.0995.
